Used 1990 Dodge Spirit Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Spirit
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Length181.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Light Taupe Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Light Taupe Metallic Clear Coat
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Diamond Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
