  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Spirit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Dodge Spirit ES Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Spirit
Overview
See Spirit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Length181.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Light Taupe Metallic Clear Coat
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clear Coat
See Spirit Inventory

Related Used 1990 Dodge Spirit ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles