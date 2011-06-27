  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Spirit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Dodge Spirit Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Spirit
Overview
See Spirit Inventory
See Spirit Inventory
See Spirit Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG2124no
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg21/29 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.336.0/464.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG2124no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Measurements
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.103.3 in.
Length181.2 in.181.2 in.181.2 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Taupe Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Cherry Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Light Taupe Metallic Clear Coat
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Light Taupe Metallic Clearcoat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Diamond Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Light Taupe Metallic Clear Coat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Cherry Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Platinum Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Light Taupe Metallic Clear Coat
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clear Coat
See Spirit InventorySee Spirit InventorySee Spirit Inventory

Related Used 1990 Dodge Spirit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles