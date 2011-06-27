Used 1994 Dodge Shadow Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight2608 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pale Blue
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Viper Red
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Poppy Red
  • Ascot Grey
