Used 1993 Dodge Shadow ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight2613 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
