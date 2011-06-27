Used 1993 Dodge Shadow Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Shadow
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/406.0 mi.308.0/406.0 mi.308.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG252525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.nono
Front shoulder room54.5 in.nono
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.nono
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.nono
Measurements
Length171.9 in.171.7 in.171.7 in.
Curb weight2884 lbs.2916 lbs.2916 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Raspberry Red Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Aqua Pearlcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
