Used 1992 Dodge Shadow America Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
