Used 1992 Dodge Shadow Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Good Small Car
I had one of these I bought new in 1990 and put 100,000 trouble free miles on it. I bought a new one in 1992 for my mother-in-law and she drove it until she passed away. She loved it and it has sat the last few years as we just could not sell it. I started driving it again recently and it runs like the day we bought it. These were good cars for the money, this car has 77,000 miles on it without a single problem.
Good Little Car
We bought this car with 8000 miles on it in 1993 for my Mother-in-Law. She loved it and would not have traded it for a new Mercedes. She has passed away now and the car is in mint condition with 77,000 miles on it. We have never had a minutes trouble from it and it will never be sold.
Fun to drive, wish it was more reliable
Got the car in May of 09, loved it. Drove good for about a week then the engines belt started squeeking, very annoying. Got a new belt and it was gone, car is very underpowered with a 2.2 4 cylinder in it. Car got good gas millage at the start of my purchase and got worse as days went on. The tranny leaked alot of tran fluid and had to refill it every few months. Car overall was very stock and basic but was a enjoyable ride. Didnt want to risk the engine and tranny going so I sold the beast.
4 DR Hatchback
It is so much fun to drive. Very reliable and good mileage. About 21+ in the city. Excellent exterior quality and comfortable seats.
Best used car I have ever bought
Bought this car in Vegas with 85,000 miles in Jan of 2004. Drove 2700 miles in 3 days to Florida and not one problem. Car has 102,000 and I can't beleive that every option still works! Just change oil and repack bearings regularly and you will be fine. Paint is not the best, but who cares it's 14 years old!! Best used car I ever bought for $1000!
