Used 1992 Dodge Shadow Convertible Consumer Reviews

dale , 03/01/2002

3.0L V6 that will spin the 205's and still get 25MPG. It's just a fun little car and cheap to maintain. I've not had any major problems, just the little things that happen to a 10year old 128000 mile car. I Solo II race it for fun. At the point where you can find them in junk yards so parts are not too costly.