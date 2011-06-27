Used 1992 Dodge Shadow Convertible Consumer Reviews
great car
scatpack, 07/18/2002
only had minor problems-fuel pump, no a/c, timing belt
Way fun to drive
dale, 03/01/2002
3.0L V6 that will spin the 205's and still get 25MPG. It's just a fun little car and cheap to maintain. I've not had any major problems, just the little things that happen to a 10year old 128000 mile car. I Solo II race it for fun. At the point where you can find them in junk yards so parts are not too costly.
My 450 dollar decison
Jacob , 03/20/2020
ES 2dr Convertible
I bought this car (convertible model) for 45o bucks, needed a new head cylinder because of a blown head gasket put about 500 dollars in it. I could not be happier! The car is such a smooth ride, and the comfort is amazing, but most 90's cars are! I have it going on 90 k and it runs great!
