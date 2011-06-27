Estimated values
1992 Dodge Shadow Highline 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,357
|$1,763
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,560
|Average
|$384
|$884
|$1,153
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Shadow Highline 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,357
|$1,763
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,560
|Average
|$384
|$884
|$1,153
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$746
