Used 1991 Dodge Shadow Highline Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
