Used 1991 Dodge Shadow ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
