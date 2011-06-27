Used 1991 Dodge Shadow ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
