Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4233 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1377.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
