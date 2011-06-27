  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger 150 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6700 lbs.
Curb weight4570 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.1 in.
Maximum payload1430.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
