Used 1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity106 cu.ft.
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6700 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place86.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.1 in.
Maximum payload1365.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
