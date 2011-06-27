Used 1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity106 cu.ft.
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place86.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height69.7 in.
Maximum payload1335.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Bright White
