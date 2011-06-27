  1. Home
1992 Dodge Ramcharger Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The 5.2-liter engine gains 50 horsepower, and manual transmissions have five speeds rather than four. A Canyon Sport trim level is available this year.

Consumer reviews

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Dodge Ramcharger

Used 1992 Dodge Ramcharger Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Ramcharger is offered in the following submodels: Ramcharger SUV. Available styles include 150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV, 150 S 2dr SUV, 150 LE 2dr SUV, 150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, 150 2dr SUV 4WD, 150 LE 2dr SUV 4WD, 150 2dr SUV, and 150 S 2dr SUV 4WD.

