Used 1992 Dodge Ramcharger Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Ramcharger
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/510.0 mi.374.0/510.0 mi.374.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity106 cu.ft.106 cu.ft.106 cu.ft.
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.5600 lbs.5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place86.1 cu.ft.86.1 cu.ft.86.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.7.6 in.7.6 in.
Height69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Maximum payload1335.0 lbs.1335.0 lbs.1335.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
