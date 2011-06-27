Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,135
|$1,480
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,324
|Average
|$337
|$775
|$1,011
|Rough
|$233
|$535
|$698
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 2dr SUV with no options
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE 2dr SUV with no options
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Estimated values
1992 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S 2dr SUV with no options
