Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ramcharger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity106 cu.ft.
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.1 in.
Maximum payload1365.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
