  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ramcharger
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ramcharger
Overview
See Ramcharger Inventory
See Ramcharger Inventory
See Ramcharger Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG111111
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/13 mpg11/12 mpg10/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/442.0 mi.374.0/408.0 mi.340.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG111111
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.37.3 ft.36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity106 cu.ft.106 cu.ft.106 cu.ft.
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.7000 lbs.5200 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.5600 lbs.6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.7.6 in.8.0 in.
Height73.1 in.69.7 in.73.1 in.
Maximum payload1365.0 lbs.1335.0 lbs.1365.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Sand Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
See Ramcharger InventorySee Ramcharger InventorySee Ramcharger Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles