Used 1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|374.0/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|34.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.9 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|184.6 in.
|Gross weight
|6000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|73.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|1370.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|106.0 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
