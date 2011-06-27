Used 1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length184.6 in.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.1 in.
Maximum payload1370.0 lbs.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
