Used 1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|374.0/510.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|34.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|184.6 in.
|Gross weight
|5600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.6 in.
|Height
|69.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1335.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|106.0 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
Related Used 1990 Dodge Ramcharger 150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles