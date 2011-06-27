  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ram Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,365
See Ram Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating15
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,365
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,365
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,365
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Front leg room39 in.
Front hip room65.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Front track67.9 in.
Length234.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7750 lbs.
Curb weight5570 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height82.0 in.
Maximum payload3950 lbs.
Wheel base127.2 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,365
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,365
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,365
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Wagon Inventory

Related Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles