Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating15
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front reading lightsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room39 in.
Front shoulder room68 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6750 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
