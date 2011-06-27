Used 2001 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview


Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain


Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG


EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/465 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine


Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety


electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment


AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience


tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Instrumentation


low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats


Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room39 in.
Front shoulder room68 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats


Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements


Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4450 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height79.5 in.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors


Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
Tires & Wheels


15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
Suspension


front independent suspensionyes
Warranty


Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
