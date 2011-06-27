  1. Home
Used 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6750 lbs.
Curb weight5601 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload3099.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
Interior Colors
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
