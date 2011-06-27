Used 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2000 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG14no12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpgno11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/480.0 mi.0/0 mi.385.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14no12
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm225 hp @ 4400 rpm225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.52.4 ft.46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.4 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.231.2 in.205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4100 lbs.6750 lbs.7200 lbs.
Curb weight4577 lbs.5601 lbs.5150 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.8700 lbs.7700 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.8.4 in.7.2 in.
Height79.5 in.79.9 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payload2023.0 lbs.3099.0 lbs.2550.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.0 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel / Tan
