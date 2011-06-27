  1. Home
Used 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)432.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Curb weight5149 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload2551.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
