Used 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight4570 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload2030.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Black
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
