Used 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews

A used van worth considering midmo , 01/02/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought a Mark 3 conversion with 77k miles a year ago for $6,500 - these Dodge Vans seem very cheap. Have used as both people hauler and for antique business for 10k miles with no problems. Expect to replace transmission eventually, heating/cooling controls have a mind of their own, interior & exterior trim are poor. The fuel injected 318 is smooth and solid, always starts. Interior space is fantastic. Gets surprising 17 mpg on freeway at 75. Buy one for $2.5k less than a Ford or GM, then put the money away for any possible repairs and you won't be disappointed. I also found the ride a little less truck-like than my old Ford Van. With the reliable 318 may be the best used van bargain. Report Abuse

Good outside but not Inside Steve Sanders , 06/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle served well for our family van before being totalled in a wreck last week. However, it was "falling apart" on the inside. Especially had problems with the front seats. The main sliding door was next. Dodge needs to improve the quality of their work inside this vehicle. Otherwise, A/C excellent, engine strong, could use a little better suspension. Report Abuse

This van is a lemon Christine Moruza , 06/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 1999 B2500. Everything that could go wrong has. Van has 80,000 miles, had to replace water pump, rear ABS sensor, seals on front pump, power train control module, intake manifold, many gaskets. Total repair bills, excluding brakes and routine tire, oil, and coolant changes, over $5000. Body fallen apart, interior and exterior. Decorative side molding on outside has come off, and interior trim. Noisy, gaskets around doors, supposed to cut wind noise, don't. Just come loose. We will never buy another Dodge product. Report Abuse

A new RamWagon for the growing family Paul in NOVA , 01/03/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought this to replace our 97 8 (vs. 12) passenger B2500. There were aspects of the 97 I liked better, but overall the 99 is superior. Lots of power; comfortable seating for the 7 kids, wife, and me; well equipped from the factory. Only get 12 MPG :-( but to be expected with the 5.9. Wish we had the limited slip for pulling the snowmobile trailer. Only real problem has been bad ball joints early on, and a rare, intermittant engine ignition cut-out that the dealer can't diagnose. Report Abuse