Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$2,300
|$2,835
|Clean
|$1,137
|$2,107
|$2,607
|Average
|$928
|$1,721
|$2,149
|Rough
|$720
|$1,335
|$1,692
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$3,398
|$4,347
|Clean
|$1,404
|$3,113
|$3,996
|Average
|$1,147
|$2,543
|$3,295
|Rough
|$889
|$1,972
|$2,594
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,072
|$2,103
|$2,626
|Clean
|$982
|$1,927
|$2,414
|Average
|$802
|$1,574
|$1,990
|Rough
|$622
|$1,221
|$1,567