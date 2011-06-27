Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

Very good van Jerry O. , 12/16/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I use my 1998 15 passenger van for my shuttle business. I bought it with 10,000 miles in 1999 and as of Dec 2007 I have 180,000 miles on it. Besides oil changes, tires, and brakes pads this van has never had any problems or let me down. Engine and transmission great. Air cond. good. Zero problems. Best van I have ever had. Report Abuse

Exceptionally Good Van Bobby F. , 12/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I used my van mainly as family transportation. I have 5 kids that were shuttled around in it for the last ten years. It is the short wheel base version but still had plenty of room for 7 adults and was very comfortable. No serious mechanical problems have been encountered as of now with 108000 miles. Yesterday my wife and one of my children were involved in a serious accident in it and survived with no injuries. Although it is now considered totaled due to the cost of repairs vs value left on it, I am thankful my family was not in a smaller minivan or any economy vehicle for that matter. Dodge did a good job making a safe vehicle that served us well while protecting my family. Report Abuse

don't bother to get one chindi , 02/06/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful you will spend lots of time geting it repaired. brakes won't last long, electical system will trouble you,guzzles gas, drive train is a headache. this is the 2nd one i've had and the last. ( i thought maybe the first was a lemon, gave it a second chance).dodge is less expensive than other makes, but you get what you pay for! Report Abuse

Great Family Van ginny , 07/06/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought this van for a family of six. two adults and four grown teen with alot of leg room. even the dogs could fit with no prob. it is so comfortable that it has been difficult to trade in for any upgrades. only prob i have had it has been cata. converter has been replaced more than 3 times since we bought it. but all else good. they stop making this vehicle. get alot of comments from public. Report Abuse