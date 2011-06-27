Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg13/16 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/560.0 mi.455.0/560.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG1414no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l5.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.187.2 in.231.2 in.
Curb weight4579 lbs.4579 lbs.5596 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.6600 lbs.8700 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.8.4 in.
Height79.5 in.79.5 in.79.9 in.
Maximum payload2041.0 lbs.2041.0 lbs.3125.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.109.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
