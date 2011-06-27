Used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|3-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/16 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|455.0/560.0 mi.
|455.0/560.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|no
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|3.9 l
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 4800 rpm
|175 hp @ 4800 rpm
|230 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|52.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.2 in.
|187.2 in.
|231.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4579 lbs.
|4579 lbs.
|5596 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6600 lbs.
|6600 lbs.
|8700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.8 in.
|6.8 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
|79.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|2041.0 lbs.
|2041.0 lbs.
|3125.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|109.6 in.
|109.6 in.
|127.6 in.
|Width
|79.8 in.
|79.8 in.
|79.8 in.
