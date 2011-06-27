Used 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121412
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg12/17 mpg11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/490.0 mi.420.0/595.0 mi.385.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG121412
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4400 rpm225 hp @ 4400 rpm225 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.46.2 ft.52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.205.2 in.231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.6500 lbs.7400 lbs.
Curb weight5047 lbs.4790 lbs.5343 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.6400 lbs.8510 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.2 in.8.4 in.
Height79.5 in.79.5 in.79.9 in.
Maximum payload2453.0 lbs.1610.0 lbs.3167.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Spruce
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Spruce
  • Light Gray
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Spruce
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Black
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Bright White
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
