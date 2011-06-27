Used 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews
bang for buck
my Dodge 2500 conversion 3.9 V6 has power like a rocket kept tuned and oiled,excellent gas mileage. Had minor electrical issues not resolved by dealership on three tries independent solved it. Chicago to Mississippi pulling u-hauls with ease. Ride and sight good decent rode manners. Drove this van in police transport work also. Handles best with maintenance kept.In 5 yrs ownership always started never broke down.Chrysler got it wrong not up-dating. Benz/Chrysler replacement van ugly. I have spent maybe $ 1000.00 in repair during 5yrs.
3500 Ram van holds its own
Dodge fulll size 15 passenger vans have their good and bad pts. Turning radius is poor but that seems to be status quo for most vans of this size and year. Gas mileage really isn't that bad for such a huge vehicle, and over many steep hills back and forth on the hwy here in Branson, MO, we get 15-16 mpg on an engine with 135K on it. Transmission went out at 127K, along with the computer(questionable repair by dealer), fuel pump( again questionable repair) and O2 sensor. Some is normal wear and tear, it has towed horse trailers!! Interior design is kinda poor though, its tall to get into, and hard to seat people. If style hasnt changed, Chevy would be my next pick for new van ( mpg and design)
Van Conversion
This has been an outstanding vehicle for me. It is a van conversion and the quality is superior. Mechanically we have not had any major repairs. This vehicle pulls my 3-horse slant all over town with pretty good performance. The gas mileage is between 12-15 mpg. I have even had it as high as 20 mpg driving cross country.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Wagon
Related Used 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner