Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$847
|$1,660
|$2,067
|Clean
|$774
|$1,518
|$1,898
|Average
|$629
|$1,233
|$1,560
|Rough
|$484
|$949
|$1,221
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$988
|$1,961
|$2,448
|Clean
|$903
|$1,793
|$2,248
|Average
|$734
|$1,457
|$1,847
|Rough
|$564
|$1,120
|$1,446
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 SLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,836
|$2,294
|Clean
|$840
|$1,678
|$2,106
|Average
|$682
|$1,364
|$1,731
|Rough
|$525
|$1,049
|$1,355
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 SLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$767
|$1,556
|$1,953
|Clean
|$701
|$1,423
|$1,793
|Average
|$570
|$1,156
|$1,474
|Rough
|$438
|$889
|$1,154
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$706
|$1,476
|$1,862
|Clean
|$646
|$1,349
|$1,710
|Average
|$525
|$1,096
|$1,405
|Rough
|$403
|$843
|$1,100
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$2,451
|$3,162
|Clean
|$952
|$2,241
|$2,903
|Average
|$773
|$1,821
|$2,386
|Rough
|$595
|$1,401
|$1,868
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,612
|$2,020
|Clean
|$729
|$1,474
|$1,855
|Average
|$592
|$1,198
|$1,524
|Rough
|$455
|$921
|$1,194
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 SLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$852
|$1,712
|$2,143
|Clean
|$779
|$1,565
|$1,968
|Average
|$633
|$1,272
|$1,617
|Rough
|$486
|$978
|$1,266