  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ram Wagon
Overview
See Ram Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Curb weight4643 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.9 in.
Maximum payload2857.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Stone White
  • Black
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
See Ram Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles