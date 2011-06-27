Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 440 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3200 lbs.
Curb weight4243 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload1767.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Stone White
  • Black
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
