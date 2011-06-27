  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG131314
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg12/16 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/560.0 mi.420.0/560.0 mi.455.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG131314
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l3.9 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm220 hp @ 4400 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.46.2 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.4 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.205.2 in.187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.4400 lbs.3200 lbs.
Curb weight4837 lbs.4257 lbs.4243 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.6010 lbs.6010 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.7.2 in.6.8 in.
Height79.9 in.79.9 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payload2663.0 lbs.1753.0 lbs.1767.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.127.6 in.109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Stone White
  • Black
  • Black
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Black
  • Stone White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
