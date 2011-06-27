  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4192 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Height79.5 in.
Maximum payload1818.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Turqoise
  • Parade Blue Metallic
