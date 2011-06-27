Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG121215
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/330.0 mi.242.0/330.0 mi.308.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG121215
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l3.9 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm220 hp @ 4400 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.52.4 ft.46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.205.2 in.205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.8000 lbs.4400 lbs.
Curb weight4758 lbs.4563 lbs.4192 lbs.
Gross weight8500 lbs.8500 lbs.6010 lbs.
Height79.9 in.79.5 in.79.9 in.
Maximum payload3742.0 lbs.3937.0 lbs.1818.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Turqoise
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Turqoise
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Turqoise
  • Black
