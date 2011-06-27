  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121212
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/308.0 mi.242.0/330.0 mi.242.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4400 rpm220 hp @ 4400 rpm220 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.52.4 ft.52.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.231.2 in.205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.7800 lbs.7800 lbs.
Curb weight4751 lbs.4576 lbs.4576 lbs.
Height79.9 in.80.9 in.80.6 in.
Maximum payload2749.0 lbs.3934.0 lbs.3934.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.127.6 in.127.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Black
