Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 LE Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$572
|$1,237
|$1,571
|Clean
|$523
|$1,131
|$1,443
|Average
|$425
|$919
|$1,185
|Rough
|$327
|$706
|$928
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,160
|$1,489
|Clean
|$461
|$1,060
|$1,367
|Average
|$375
|$861
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 LE Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$519
|$1,165
|$1,489
|Clean
|$475
|$1,065
|$1,367
|Average
|$386
|$865
|$1,124
|Rough
|$297
|$665
|$880
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 LE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,171
|$1,489
|Clean
|$491
|$1,071
|$1,367
|Average
|$399
|$870
|$1,124
|Rough
|$307
|$669
|$880
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B150 LE 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,160
|$1,489
|Clean
|$461
|$1,060
|$1,367
|Average
|$375
|$861
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 LE 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,160
|$1,489
|Clean
|$461
|$1,060
|$1,367
|Average
|$375
|$861
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,160
|$1,489
|Clean
|$461
|$1,060
|$1,367
|Average
|$375
|$861
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,320
|$1,728
|Clean
|$471
|$1,207
|$1,586
|Average
|$383
|$980
|$1,303
|Rough
|$294
|$754
|$1,021
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,160
|$1,489
|Clean
|$461
|$1,060
|$1,367
|Average
|$375
|$861
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Wagon B150 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,160
|$1,489
|Clean
|$461
|$1,060
|$1,367
|Average
|$375
|$861
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880