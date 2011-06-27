  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon B250 LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Curb weight4180 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Height79.6 in.
Maximum payload1830.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Bright White
