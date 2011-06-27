  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon B150 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ram Wagon
Overview
See Ram Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length180.7 in.
Curb weight4087 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Height79.0 in.
Maximum payload1213.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Light Turquoise
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Tundra
  • Parade Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
See Ram Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Ram Wagon B150 LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles