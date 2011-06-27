Used 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon B150 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Height79.0 in.
Maximum payload1140.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Tundra
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
