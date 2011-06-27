Used 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon B350 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle54.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Height80.9 in.
Maximum payload2835.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
