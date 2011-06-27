  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge Ram Wagon B150 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Ram Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Height79.0 in.
Maximum payload1275.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Crimson Red
  • Dark Gray Medium Quartz
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
